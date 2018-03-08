Disney princesses get modern update for International Women’s Day

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (News4Utah) – Leave it to the limitless imaginations of cosplayers to find an entirely new way to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The photo series “Once Upon A Dream Job: Modern Day Disney Princesses” is the brain child of Ali Williams, cosplayer, actress, model and long-time admirer of Disney princesses. In fact, Williams has a number of princesses in her own cosplay repertoire.

Williams released the photo series, showing different cosplayers’ adaptations of Disney princesses for the modern day. She came up with the project, in part, she says, to challenge the idea that those princesses are bad role models.

While many of us grew up loving the shiny tiaras and colorful dresses, Williams says, “The true spirit of a princess has little to do with her glittering gowns and fairy godmother; the power of the princess is in her kindness, bravery, and sense of adventure.”

It was those qualities Williams wanted to capture and showcase with the modern princess interpretations shown in the photo series. For example, Snow White is now a therapist with a knack for seeing the good in others, and Beauty And The Beast’s Belle is a travel writer, combining her passion for books and adventure.

The entire “Once Upon A Dream Job: Modern Day Disney Princesses” photo series, along with a short documentary, is available on Williams’s website. Williams’s other work– as well as Williams herself– can be found on Instagram and Facebook as @OnlyAliCat.

International Women’s Day is March 8th, 2018.