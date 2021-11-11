Disney On Ice returning to Salt Lake City in March

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Did you miss Disney On Ice in Salt Lake City last weekend? Hakuna Matata – it means no worries – your favorite Disney characters will slide back into town in a few weeks.

Disney On Ice Dream Big will bring eight shows to Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena between March 3-6, the performance’s site shows.

Characters from ‘Moana,’ ‘Coco,’ ‘Frozen,’ ‘Aladdin,’ and many of Disney’s princesses will take the ice during the 2022 shows.

As of November 11, 2021, Vivint Arena is requiring attendees to all Utah Jazz games and other performances – including Disney On Ice – to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of event time. For more on Vivint’s COVID-19 protocols, click here.

For event details and to purchase tickets, click here.