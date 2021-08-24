Disney On Ice coming to Salt Lake City in November

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – While the Disney Store in Salt Lake City is closing in a few weeks, the magic of Disney is ready to come to town in a different way – on ice. Disney On Ice will visit Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena from November 4-7.

Audiences will be part of the magic of Disney as Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse leads a parade of more than 50 characters – Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and multiple Disney Princesses. As part of the cold performance, Disney’s Frozen will also come to life with Anna, Else, and Olaf. Moments from Finding Dory, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast will also be featured.

Currently, Feld Entertainment is working to establish and follow COVID-19 health and safety standards in accordance with federal, state, and local guidelines. Feld Entertainment, the group behind Disney On Ice, is strongly encouraging masks be worn at all shows, regardless of vaccination status. Vivint Arena is also recommending masks.

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting Tuesday, Aug. 24, before tickets go on-sale to the general public on Tuesday, Aug. 31. You can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer here.

For more show information and to purchase tickets, click here.

If you would like to purchase Disney On Ice souvenirs, the process is now contactless with touch-free payment and digital purchasing options. You can pre-order items before arriving at the venue. Once ordered, you will be able to pick up your purchases at pickup a station during the show. For more information, click here.