Discussion about ‘status and potential’ for old Raging Waters site planned

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Three years ago, the once-popular Raging Waters waterpark closed its gates for the last time.

In 2016, the park changed ownership and until 2018, it was known as Seven Peaks.

After closing, Raging Waters seemed to encounter more problems than when it was open.

In 2019, tallgrass and dry weeds near the slides ignited in July but Salt Lake City fire crews were able to save the structures. Less than two weeks later, on August 4, flames tore through the park’s vacant office.

When Seven Peaks’ deal expired a company called Blue Island took over who had big plans to renovate the park into a destination resort with new pools, slides, restaurants, retail space, and even the world’s longest lazy river. Eventually, that company back out, and attempts to reach them failed.

Last fall, the Glendale Community Council held an onsite visioning conversation about the future of the property.

Now, the Glendale Community Council is hosting another discussion about the status and potential of the old waterpark.

“This event is part of a new series of community conversations designed to offer a more in-depth conversation about topics of importance to the community,” the Facebook event explains. “Due to the high level of interest in Raging Waters, we expect a very busy meeting. In order to ensure that we have time to get to all questions, we ask that you please submit your question in advance to our Chair Turner Bitton at chair@glendaleutah.org or (801) 564-3860.”

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, July 14, at 6 p.m. online with Facebook Live. For more details, click here.