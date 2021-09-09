Dirty Bird to open new northern Utah location Friday

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Hey northern Utah, are you tired of driving all the way to Provo for Dirty Bird Fried Chxx? That’ll change on Friday.

Dirty Bird Fried Chxx will open in Ogden on Friday, Sept. 10. The grand opening of the 1,050 sq ft stand-alone location marks the brand’s first opening following its acquisition by Wags Capital last month and is a dramatic increase from the 263 square foot location opened by Utah-based The McHenry Group in 2020, according to a press release.

Friday’s grand opening will feature a ribbon cutting, swag giveaways, and an evening ‘block party’ with local business neighbors Wimpy and Fritz. Additionally, 10 of the first 100 guests will have a chance to win free Dirty Bird for a year.

Within the next 12 to 14 months, Dirty Bird will open as many as 30 new locations. There are seven future locations under lease, according to a press release.

The opening of Dirty Bird’s Ogden location will take place on September 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 350 Park Blvd. Ogden.