Dinosaur National Monument providing timed tickets to help with crowds

JENSEN, Utah (ABC4) – Expecting busy crowds this summer, Dinosaur Nation Monument is implemented a timed ticket system to get more dino-lovers in and out of the world-famous Quarry Exhibit Hall.

The exhibit hall, which boasts a wall that contains about 1,500 dinosaur bones and fossils, receives 90% of Dinosaur National Monument’s annual visitation of more than 300,000 visitors. The time between late May to mid-September can be especially packed with crowds of travelers anxious to experience relics of the dinosaur age.

By providing a timed ticket that will reserve a specific time for each group of visitors to visit the exhibit hall, park officials are hoping to assist in complying with COVID-19 guidelines by reducing the crowds throughout the day.

The timed tickets to the exhibit hall will cost an additional $1 along with the typical monument entrance fees. Guests looking to buy same-day tickets will need to do so before 7 a.m.

According to a press release, this is only expected to be a temporary measure until the monument is able to safely resume normal operations.

Located near the Uintah Mountains by Vernal, Dinosaur National Monument was established by the U.S. National Park Service in 1915. The area of 210,844 acres contains over 800 fossil dig sites and remains of dinosaurs such as Allosaurus, Deinonychus, and Abydosaurus.