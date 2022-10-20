DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies from the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a case regarding recovered stolen fossils, dinosaur bones and artifacts.

Deputies say the items were recovered close to the border of Duchesne County on Thursday.

The items are believed to have been stolen out of a storage unit.

(Courtesy of Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office)

Duchesne County Deputies would like to return the items to the lawful owners, and anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact their office at 435-738-2015 or Central Dispatch at 435-738-2424.

No further information is currently available.