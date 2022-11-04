SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Dignity Index released its final index scores ahead of Election Day. Both Sen. Mike Lee and his opponent Evan McMullin had messages in the penultimate week of campaigning ranked against the Index.

Ahead of providing the Index scores, The Dignity Index said in the face of rising political violence, contempt is the problem and dignity is the problem-solver.

“This is not just good news – it’s empowering news – because it gives all of us something we can do to make a difference. Choose dignity over contempt every day in what we say, what we watch, what we read, what we post.”

A rundown of this week’s scores and the latest averages for all Senate and House candidates can be found below. NOTE: Some candidates were scored against the Index more than others. As the Index said before, the tool is not to compare two or more candidates, but instead to inform we are all capable of contempt and dignity.

U.S. Senate

Mike Lee (R) – AVG 4.17 (Last AVG Reported: 4.1)

4 – In an interview with Fox News Channel, Mike Lee called on Senator Romney’s support to “seize the Republican majority again” and get it “away from the Democrats who are facilitating this massive spending spree, massive inflationary binge.” The Index says this statement is a FOUR, as it is not grounded in specific claims such as “your party voted for this, which led to that, which now has resulted in this.” The Index said the statement implied the other side is reckless, irresponsible, and immature which shows contempt.

4 – “We will be on a short leash in the sense that people will expect us to put an end to all of the nonsense that Joe Biden is perpetrating on the American People.” The Index says this comment from Lee during an October 30 podcast is a FOUR as it doesn’t call the other side “morally bad” or “evil,” but it does breed contempt for the other side by implying that Biden is not working for you, he is working against you.

6 – In a podcast on October 18, Lee expressed common views across party lines when saying “I don’t personally know anyone in either party and either House or Congress who believes the answer is mass deportation of all those who are here unlawfully and who were brought here as children or infants” while talking about updating and modernizing the immigration legal system. The Index said this is a SIX as it’s a statement that is “soothing to all sides” and does not breed contempt for either side.

Evan McMullin (I) – AVG 4.29 (Last AVG Reported: 4.24)

4 – In an NBC News interview, McMullin praised Sen. Mitt Romney for working across party lines and getting things done for Utah and the country. In the same passage, McMullin said Lee does none of that, instead, saying he sits on his hands until he votes no then complains about the country on cable news. The Index says this is a FOUR for mocking or attacking someone for their beliefs, commitment, competence, or performance without citing specific actions.

6 – McMullin earned a SIX from the Index after saying in a Salt Lake Chamber interview that we need to “find common ground to solve problems.” McMullin said we need more of that approach in Washington. The Index said reaching out to the other side, seeking common interests and values and using them as a basis for cooperation is a defining feature of SIX.



4 – In the same Salt Lake Chamber Interview, McMullin called on Lee by saying he has “embraced the politics of division and extremism.” and pointing to six bills that have become law after 12 years in service from Lee. The Index says this is a FOUR as the statements only encourage contempt for Lee. To make the statement with dignity, the Index recommended making a short statement about Lee’s legislative accomplishments, then pivoting to his own plans to make an impact as a Senator.

U.S. House of Representatives District 1

Blake Moore (R) – AVG 5.25

Rick Jones (D) – AVG 4.5

U.S. House of Representatives District 2

Chris Stewart (R) – AVG 5

Nick Mitchell (D) – AVG 4.8

Cassie Easley (Constitution Party) – AVG 4.6

U.S. House of Representatives District 3

John Curtis (R) – AVG 6

Glenn Wright (D) – AVG 5.3

U.S. House of Representatives District 4

Burgess Owens (R) – AVG 4.25

Darlene McDonald (D) – AVG 4.57

January Walker (United Utah) – AVG 4.8

For a full report from the Dignity Index, or to learn more, visit the Dignity Index’s website.