SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Across Utah, there are two main types of crosswalks: A ladder-style zebra crosswalk and two parallel lines framing a crosswalk. Turns out, there is a significant meaning to the two different crosswalks rather than just a design choice.

According to Safe Routes Utah, the different styles of crosswalks tells drivers how they should be interacting with the crosswalk.

Safe Routes Utah said the zebra-, or ladder-, style crosswalk instructs drivers to wait until pedestrians have completely crossed the road before they are allowed to drive on. This is to protect pedestrians by not allowing cars to drive by while they are on the road.

Because of this, the zebra crosswalk is always used in school zones to protect students and crossing guards. In addition to school zones, zebra crosswalks are also found in busier city areas with a high volume of traffic.

Parallel crosswalks tells drivers that they can keep driving once the pedestrian is a safe distance away. Even if the pedestrian is still on the road, if they have passed the car and it’s safe for the driver to continue, they can.

Safe Routes Utah said this type of crosswalk is most common in four-way stops or in areas with a lot of walkers.

With both styles of crosswalks, eye contact between pedestrians and drivers is important to keep everyone safe.