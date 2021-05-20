Didn’t get Garth Brooks tickets for his SLC stop? You’ve got another chance

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Weren’t able to snag any tickets for the Garth Brooks concert coming to Salt Lake City’s Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Don’t worry, you’ve got another chance.

Newly installed bleacher reserved seats have been made available for sale for the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour’s July 17 stop in Utah.

On Thursday, May 20, these tickets will go on sale at noon. There is a four ticket limit per purchase.

There are three ways to get these tickets:

Online at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks. The online waiting room will open at 11:45 a.m. The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster: 1-877-654-2784 The Ticketmaster app on your phone

All COVID-19 rules will apply.

Garth Brooks recently became the ninth artist to ever receive the Billboard Icon Award during the 2020 Billboard Music Awards in October.

This isn’t the first major concert announcement for Utah this week – Bon Jovi is bringing a show to three Utah drive-ins in late May. It’s part of the Encore Drive-In Nights, which brought many out of their homes in 2020 with performances from Garth Brooks, Kane Brown, and more to drive-ins and outdoor theatres across the country.

In northern Utah, after concerns that the world-class event wouldn’t return, organizers have announced the Ogden Twilight lineup for the 2021 series.

In early August, Post Malone, DaBaby, and more will take the stage at the Hive Music Festival at Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City.