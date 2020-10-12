Didn’t get a stimulus check? Salt Lake City to offer help requesting one

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Are you one of the people who didn’t get a stimulus check earlier this year? Nov. 21 is the deadline to request your stimulus check and Salt Lake City is making it easy to make sure you get your check.

Tax Help Utah will be on hand at Library Square to help Utahns request their stimulus check. People can bring their driver’s license and Social Security Numbers for everyone in their household to Library Square from Oct. 12-14 from 2-6 p.m for help requesting a check.

Tax Help Utah will be located near the east entrance doors. Library Square is located at 210 East 400 South in Salt Lake City.

Facemasks will be required.