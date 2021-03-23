Did you see it?: West Valley Police looking for witnesses in October crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The West Valley Police Department is asking the public for help investigating a crash in October.

According to WVCPD, on October 5, 2020, around 8:40 p.m., an impaired driver ran a red light at the intersection of 3500 South and Redwood Road.

The impaired driver then struck another car, leaving the woman inside “badly injured.”

The impaired driver was driving a gray Mazda pickup truck and struck a gray Honda Civic as it was attempting to make a left turn.

Police said that the driver of the Mazda truck did not have his lights on at the time of the crash.

WVCPD said one potential witness of the crash was wearing a FedEx uniform and hat. Police believe his name to be “William”, however, police have not been able to locate him through FedEx.

If you witnessed this crash, you are asked to contact Officer Carter of WVCPD, 801-965-5081.