Did you see it? American Fork police looking for witnesses of Tuesday’s crash

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – The American Fork Police Department has launched an investigation into a crash that occurred on Tuesday night and are asking for witnesses to come forward.

In a Facebook post, the department said the accident with injuries happened at the intersection of 500 E. and 620 S. in American Fork at around 8:25 p.m. on April 20.

Police say they are looking for witnesses or drivers who were in the area when the crash occurred. They are searching for any video that may have been captured by recording devices in a car at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact Sgt. Austin Lunt of the American Fork Police Department at 801-763-3020.