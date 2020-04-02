Did you hear that? Tooele Army Depot running open detonations Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – People across Utah are hearing loud booms or explosive noises Thursday but don’t worry, that is just the Tooele Army Depot running open detonations on excess munitions.

The detonations began at 11 a.m. on Thursday. The Army Depot did five detonations and were expected to be done at 11:15 a.m. according to Eagle Mountain City.

Tooele Army Depot has detonations scheduled for 11 a.m. today. Five detonations – should finish by 11:15 a.m. Info about these operations: https://t.co/8vn68q5Q7u pic.twitter.com/tw61caO0Rj — Eagle Mountain City (@eaglemtncity) April 2, 2020

