Did you feel it? 3.3 magnitude earthquake reported in central Utah

MILLS, Utah (ABC4) – Did you feel it?

A 3.26 magnitude earthquake was reported near Mills, Utah – about 60 miles south of Provo – early Friday morning. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations recorded the minor earthquake moments before 5:30 a.m.

Here is a look at the waveforms, courtesy of the U of U.

University of Utah Seismograph Stations

According to the UUSS ShakeMap, seen below, those living in the area of the quake may have felt wake to light shaking.

University of Utah Seismograph Stations

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, those living in Gunnison, Ephraim, Nephi, and even into Millard and Fillmore may have felt some shaking from the quake.

As with all earthquakes, if you felt shaking, researchers want to hear from you. You can submit a felt report here.

This is one of the largest earthquakes reported in Utah over the last two weeks. On Wednesday, UUSS reported a 3.4 magnitude earthquake near the Utah-Idaho border. That quake came just 13 minutes after a 2.9 magnitude was reported in the same area.

Experts have warned Utah may be due for a major earthquake event, especially affecting the Wasatch Front. This could pose a major threat for the older buildings and homes throughout Salt Lake City as experts say they are the most at risk for earthquake damage.