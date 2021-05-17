Did you feel it? 3.2 magnitude earthquake reported in Cache County

PROVIDENCE, Utah (ABC4) – A minor earthquake was reported in northern Utah Sunday evening.

The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reports a 3.23 magnitude quake was recorded about 11 miles east of Providence, near the Cache National Forest, shortly after 7:20 p.m.

Of the earthquakes that have been reported via U of U’s Seismograph Stations, this is the largest in the last two weeks.

A handful of smaller earthquakes – measured at 1 magnitude or less – have been reported along the western edge of the Cache National Forest, about three miles east of Nibley.

In March, Utah experienced a handful of microearthquakes mostly near the border of Garfield and Iron counties.

Since late March 2020, when a 5.5 magnitude earthquake shook Magna, over 2,500 aftershocks have been felt throughout the Salt Lake Valley.

Utah is located in a very active seismic area of the United States, and the entire great basin has many fault areas they even go under the Great Salt Lake. The trickle of aftershocks is pretty normal.