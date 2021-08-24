Did you feel it? 2.3 mag. earthquake reported near St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Did you feel a little shaking this morning near St. George or Utah’s southern border? No, you were not dreaming. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reports a micro-earthquake struck south of St. George early Tuesday morning.

According to the U of U, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded at around 6:36 a.m. Tuesday morning. Dubbed a micro-earthquake, the shake was reported about 20 miles south of St. George, in the northern portion of Arizona.

This is the newest quake reported on U of U’s Seismograph Stations. Monday night, a 1.3 magnitude earthquake was reported seven miles southeast of Columbia, Utah. U of U also calls that quake a micro-earthquake.

Tuesday’s earthquake is among the largest reported over the last two weeks. On August 20, a magnitude 2.7 micro-earthquake was recorded four miles east southeast of Sevier, Utah.

