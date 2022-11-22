SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Diamond Fork Canyon, also known as Fifth Water, is a hot springs 40 miles southeast of Provo, perfect for both hikers and nudists alike.

Fifth Water, a highly trafficked hot springs with its cascading crystal blue water, has pools of differing temperatures, so it’s perfect for any time of the year, especially when it’s cold.

It’s also a perfect spot for Utah nudists.

“Yes, it does happen. Yes, it’s against the law, and we do have a sign warning other hikers about it, but we almost never get calls about this. I’m sure people do it more often, though,” Sergeant Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer, said.

Public nudity in Utah is considered lewdness under the Utah criminal code, with the first or second violations considered a Class B misdemeanor with $2,500 in fines and up to six months in jail. After a second violation, it is considered a third-degree felony.

Cannon also mentioned Lewdness Involving a Child (Utah Code 76-9-702.5), which is a Class A misdemeanor unless the offender is a sex offender or has previously been convicted under this section, in which case it is a 3rd degree felony.

He said this is an important distinction because if the victims witnessing the act are underage, it would be considered Lewdness Involving a Child.

However, since either action would most likely be a misdemeanor, to be charged, the individual in question either has to be witnessed nude by the police or by a complaining witness who is willing to go to court. Cannon said that most witnesses who call the police aren’t willing to do that.

Casandra, a previous nudist, says it make sense that there aren’t more people are calling it in. If there’s respect, there isn’t a problem.

“I think what people need to realize [is] nudist resorts aren’t for depraved sex addicts, though that’s often the perception. There are questionable sites, I’m sure, that creepy people may flock to. But for the most part, you have to be able to pass a background check to stay at [a nudist colony]. And with no clothing, you have nothing to hide… and people tend not to be judgmental. No one can tell if you’re rich or poor or what you do for a living. People tend to be more respectful.”

Casandra has never been to Diamond Fork, but she has frequented many nudist colonies in the past.

“It’s certainly not a lifestyle for everyone. But the people who go to them should not be judged as anything but happy, productive members of society,” Casandra said. “There has to be a level of self-confidence. Imagine [me when I was] eight months pregnant, singing karaoke on stage. Nude.”

Casandra hasn’t experienced the lifestyle for many years, but it has more to do with location than desire. With the laws in Utah, it makes it impossible for her, and she’s not willing to take the risk.

“I would wear a suit at Diamond Fork because I wouldn’t want to get caught and have a hefty consequence,” Casandra said.