UPDATE: Women shot in West Valley City strip mall, police searching for multiple suspects

UPDATED FRIDAY 11/26/21 4:50 p.m.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have released additional information regarding an attempted robbery and shooting that occurred at a West Valley City African Braiding Salon Friday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., police say a man and two women entered the salon, brandished a gun, and demanded money. At some point during the robbery, a woman, who is an employee was shot. All three suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored maroon sedan.

The 40-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital and is currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting suspect, a middle-aged Black man with dreadlocks, had two women with him who appeared to be between the ages of 16 and 18 during the alleged robbery.

Police say the robbery was targeted at the business and the community is not in danger.

Police are still searching for all three suspects.

If you have any information, call West Valley City Police Department at 801-840-4000.

Police originally said they were searching for one suspect and are now searching for two more.

ORIGINAL STORY: UPDATE: Woman shot in West Valley City, police searching for suspect

ORIGINAL STORY: DEVELOPING: Police responding to shooting in West Valley City

