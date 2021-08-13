DEVELOPING: Woman grazed by bullet after shots fired in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are on the scene of a drive-by shooting in Sandy Friday evening.

The reported shooting happened in the 300 block of East Pioneer Ave., authorities say.

According to the Sandy Police Department, around 7:30 p.m., a person inside a car traveling westbound on East Pioneer Ave. fired multiple shots.

A woman who was inside a car traveling eastbound was then grazed by a stray bullet that went through the door of her car.

Fortunately, the woman only suffered minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital, police say.

Police are still searching for suspects in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 801-799-300.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.