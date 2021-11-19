DEVELOPING: Water main break in Sugarhouse shuts down roads

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Crews are responding to a water main break in Sugarhouse Friday evening.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department said the “significant water leak” is located near 2100 South and 1100 East. Fire crews are working with the Streets and Water departments on the incident.

Public Advisory: Significant water leak near 2100 South and 1100 East. Fire Crews are working with Streets, Water Department and with the help of @slcpd have the roads closed in the area. We are asking the public to avoid this location for the safety of those working. @SLCPU pic.twitter.com/1f2X2GIFeU — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) November 20, 2021

Salt Lake City Police have closed the roads in the area.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area for the safety of the crews working on the incident.

ABC4 has a crew heading to the scene.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.