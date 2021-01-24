DEVELOPING: Vehicles crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon, Officers investigate scene, road closures in place

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are currently on scene of a two-vehicle crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon, Sunday.

On January 24, Unified Police Officers rush near the S turn in Big Cottonwood Canyon at 2:19 p.m., for reports of a two vehicle crash.

“UPD officers investigating a two car crash near the S turn in Big Cottonwood Canyon,” informs the Unified Police Department.

According to officials, both roadways in the canyon are now closed in order to further assess the crashes.

“Both lanes of travel closed while officers and medical crews do assessments on vehicle occupants,” the department concludes.

According to Unified Police Officer Ken Hansen, there are three people with minor injuries, and one in serious condition.

The estimated clear time and cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

ABC4 will update as more develops.