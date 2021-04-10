DEVELOPING: Officers responding to shooting near Salt Lake County Metro Jail

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers from multiple jurisdictions are responding to a report of gunshots at a local jail.

In a phone call with the UPD, dispatch confirmed to ABC4 that officers were called to the scene of a “shots fired” report near the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

CREDIT: @BubbaSeesIt on Twitter

UPD clarified with ABC4 that it is not the investigating agency. Instead, the department is assisting South Salt Lake Police Department and OICI team #4.

Officials with UPD say Sheriff Rivera will be holding a press briefing “regarding the shooting at the jail / sheriff’s office building,” however the time of the briefing is not yet confirmed.

While little is known about the incident at the time, officials ask the public to stay clear of the area near 900 West 3300 South.

ABC4 has a crew en route to the scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.