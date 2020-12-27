DEVELOPING: UHP responds to fatal crash near I-80, major delays expected

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Roads on I-80 mile marker 60 near Knolls are closed for several hours following a fatal crash, Sunday.
On December 27, officers received calls in regards to a crash around 2:47 p.m., near I-80, 19 miles east of Knolls.
Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Vargas shares the crash is a confirmed fatal.
The scene remains under investigation and there are no details at this time.
UDOT Traffic informs drivers to plan accordingly since westbound I-80 is closed at milepost 60.
“Eastbound traffic can expect intermittent closures. Major delays expected,” they add.
A fellow bystander, Mario Tiscareno, was able to capture the scene as authorities made way to the crash.
ABC4 will continue to update as the story develops.
