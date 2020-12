JEREMY RANCH, Utah (ABC4 News) — A small plane had to make an emergency landing on I-80 Saturday night near Jeremy Ranch.

Officials say there were two people inside the plane. There have been no reported injuries or damages.

Crash

EB I-80 at MP 142 (Jeremy Ranch / Park City) Summit Co.

Right Lane Closed

Est. Clearance Time: 7:13 PM

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) December 6, 2020

This is a developing story. Information will be shared as it becomes available.