AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Officials say two separate crashes are causing delays on I-15 in American Fork Monday evening.

Four lanes are currently blocked, including the HOV lane. Two lanes are open for traffic.

The first crash involved three cars with a rolled-over vehicle. The second crash involves either three or four cars, officials say.

There have been multiple minor injuries. It is unknown if anyone has been transported to the hospital.

The cause of the crashes is currently under investigation.