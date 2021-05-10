Developing: Sandy school in shelter-in-place amid police investigation

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A school in Sandy is in a shelter-in-place as a precaution.

Shortly before 9:10 a.m. Monday, Sandy Police say Union Middle is going on as normal, but doors are locked.

“This is in response to a police investigation near campus,” police say. “All students, teachers remain safe and well. Parents will be notified when shelter-in-place has been lifted.”

Police say an empty canvas bag was found nearby. While empty, there are concerns about it, which police are investigating.

No other details are available at this time; ABC4 is working to gather more information.