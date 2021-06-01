UPDATE: Man found dead inside trunk of a car in Sandy, police investigating as ‘suspicous’

UPDATE: 6/1/21, 4:21 P.M.

The Sandy Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead inside the trunk of a car on Tuesday.

Police said that officers were dispatched to a call for an abandoned vehicle near 9700 S. Riverside Road, across from an apartment complex.

According to Sgt. Clay Swensen with the Sandy Police Department, the vehicle was parked on the side of the road.

As officers began to inspect the vehicle and prepare to impound it, the body of a middle-aged man was found inside the trunk.

Sgt. Swensen said the body was in a “fairly decomposed” state when officers discovered it and believe the man’s body had been in the trunk for “a few days.”

Swensen said that the officers did not identify any obvious signs of trauma, but the death is being investigated as “suspicious.”

A medical examiner has been called in to perform an autopsy on the man’s body.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

————————————————————————————————————————————————

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – The Sandy Police Department is investigating a “suspicious death” Tuesday.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of 9700 S. Riverside while police investigate the incident.

ABC4 has a crew on the way to the scene.

No further details have been provided.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.