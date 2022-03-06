UPDATE: 3/6/22 10:08 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Fire Department has reported that the fire at 246 West 700 South is under control.

Authorities say the incident was caused by a furnace fire, and that there are no injuries at this time.

Cause remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: 3/6/22 9:58 a.m.

This story will be updated.