UPDATE: 3/6/22 10:08 a.m.
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Fire Department has reported that the fire at 246 West 700 South is under control.
Authorities say the incident was caused by a furnace fire, and that there are no injuries at this time.
Cause remains under investigation.
ORIGINAL STORY: 3/6/22 9:58 a.m.
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Fire Department has reported a fire at 246 West 700 South.
The fire is located at a single-family residence.
Authorities say that smoke is visibly showing in the area.
Fire crews are currently on scene.
