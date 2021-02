SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City crews are responding to a reported gas leak on Tuesday.

Salt Lake City Fire says there was a reported gas leak at Red Lion Hotel near 160 West 600 South.

Dominion Energy and Hazmat crews are on scene and three UTA busses have been requested in case of evacuations.

