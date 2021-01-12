DEVELOPING: Salt Lake City Fire responding to East Wood Avenue fire

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Fire crews are responding to a structure fire on the city’s east side.

The department says they were called to the scene shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

1067 East Wood Avenue Structure fire pic.twitter.com/2BP2h86eJO — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) January 12, 2021

While few details are available, crews initially reported visible smoke and flames upon arrival to the single family home.

