SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Fire crews are responding to a structure fire on the city’s east side.
The department says they were called to the scene shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
While few details are available, crews initially reported visible smoke and flames upon arrival to the single family home.
ABC4 News has a crew en route to gather more information.
Stick with ABC4 News on air and online for continuing coverage.
Latest Stories
- ‘Nature is under siege’: Study finds insect population shrinking 1 to 2 percent each year
- ‘It took a long time to get the respect I deserved’: Juan Diego student recognized in 4A Wrestling
- LIVE NOW: Utah health systems to discuss systemic racism as a public health crisis
- DEVELOPING: Salt Lake City Fire responding to East Wood Avenue fire
- Utah man arrested, twice, for violating Hawaii travel quarantine