DEVELOPING: Police working to contact domestic violence suspect in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are currently working to contact an alleged domestic violence suspect inside a Salt Lake City home, Tuesday evening.

According to Salt Lake City Police Department spokesperson Brent Weisberg, around 4:15 P.M., officers responded to a reported domestic violence incident at a home on Hudson Ave.

When officers arrived on scene, they spoke with a female victim who said she had been assaulted. Officers then attempted to make contact with a male suspect who is believed to still be inside the home.

The victim was able to escape the home with minor, non-life-threatening injuries, Weisberg tells ABC4.

Police do not believe there is anyone else inside the home with the suspect.

Police believe the man is either armed or has access to have a firearm and has made threats to harm the female victim.

a SWAT team is working alongside negotiators and social workers to contact him.

SLCPD has advised all neighbors within a half-mile radius of Hudson Ave. and Crandall Ave. to stay inside their homes as police continue to respond to the incident.

Our officers are currently trying to contact a suspect near Hudson Avenue and Crandall Avenue following a domestic violence assault. We ask neighbors in the immediate area to remain inside as this situation unfolds. Media staging is at 900 E. & Crandall Ave. #SLC #SaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/2dzbreAvot — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) September 8, 2021

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.