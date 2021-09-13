DEVELOPING: Police searching for gunman on I-15 near Beaver

BEAVER, Utah (ABC4) – Police are responding to an active gunman incident on I-15 near Beaver Monday evening.

While details surrounding the incident are limited, Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol tells ABC4 the incident started with a pursuit that ended near mile marker 122 on I-15.

After the pursuit ended, a suspect got out of the vehicle and ran off.

Shots were reportedly fired, but no one was hit, Sgt. Roden said.

Active gunman incident on I-15 with the suspect still at large. I-15 is closed northbound at Beaver UT. I-15 southbound is closed at I-70. — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) September 14, 2021

Southbound I-15 and Westbound I-15 at I-70 have been closed as well as Northbound I-15 at exit 95 to SR-20 as law enforcement continues their search for the suspect.

While drivers are asked to avoid the area, UHP says there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.