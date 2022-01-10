DEVELOPING: Police responding to a barricaded assault suspect in Sandy

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are responding to a barricaded suspect in Sandy Monday afternoon.

Police say the person, who is a suspect in an aggravated assault case, is barricaded in a home near 400 E 10105 S.

Officers arrived at the home around 2:00 p.m. to make contact with the suspect, who has multiple outstanding felony warrants.

Once officers arrived, the suspect then went back inside the home and has not come back out. A SWAT team has been called to the scene and police are actively negotiating with the suspect.

The other occupants inside the home, including a woman with mobility issues, were able to get out of the home safely.

Sandy Police have asked the public to avoid the area as their investigation continues.

ABC4 has a crew on scene gathering more information.

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories