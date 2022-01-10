DEVELOPING: Police responding to a barricaded assault suspect in Sandy

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are responding to a barricaded suspect in Sandy Monday afternoon.

Police say the person, who is a suspect in an aggravated assault case, is barricaded in a home near 400 E 10105 S.

Officers arrived at the home around 2:00 p.m. to make contact with the suspect, who has multiple outstanding felony warrants.

Once officers arrived, the suspect then went back inside the home and has not come back out. A SWAT team has been called to the scene and police are actively negotiating with the suspect.

The other occupants inside the home, including a woman with mobility issues, were able to get out of the home safely.

Sandy Police have asked the public to avoid the area as their investigation continues.

