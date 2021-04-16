DEVELOPING: Police confirm two minors shot in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Police in Sandy are responding to a shooting Friday.

Sgt. Clayton Swenson of the Sandy Police Department confirms two juveniles were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened near 8800 South 200 East, or the Historic Sandy TRAX Station. Officers are asking the public to avoid the area.

Police say they are looking for suspects in connection to the shooting. The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.