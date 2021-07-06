DEVELOPING: Police respond to shooting in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – Police are on the scene of a shooting in Kearns Tuesday evening.
According to the Unified Police Department, the shooting happened in the area of 5600 South Impressions Drive.
Photos taken in the area show a heavy police presence with a large portion of the street blocked off.
No further information about the shooting has been released.
ABC4 has a crew on scene gathering more information.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.