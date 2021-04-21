UPDATE: One dead in apparent Murray shooting

WEDNESDAY 4/21/2021 2:07 a.m.

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A person is dead after an incident in Murray early Wednesday afternoon.

Police tell ABC4 that as of 1 p.m., the unidentified person has died from a shooting.

Authorities say the incident is believed to be isolated and the public is not in danger.

If you have any information about the incident, police ask that you contact them at 801-840-4000.

Original Story: Developing: Police respond to incident in Murray

WEDNESDAY 4/21/2021 1:38 p.m.

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are responding to an incident in Murray.

Reports say a person has been shot multiple times, but details of the incident are unclear.

Emergency crews are on scene and a parking lot appears to be blocked off by authorities and caution tape.

ABC4 has a crew on scene working to gather more information.