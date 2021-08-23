UPDATE: 3 people stabbed in Orem, suspect in custody

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in custody after police say he stabbed three people inside an Orem home Monday evening.

According to the Orem Police Department, around 5:25 p.m., officers responded to the area of 1400 South and 700 East for a report of “a male who was actively stabbing people in the home.”

Once they arrived on scene, officers found three victims who had been stabbed multiple times. Police were then able to take the suspect into custody without further incident.

The victims and suspect were all transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The Orem Police Department said more information on the incident will be released on Tuesday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are on the scene of an “active incident” in Orem Monday evening.

The public is asked to avoid the area of 1400 South and 800 East as police respond to the situation.

Further details on the incident were not immediately provided.

This story will be updated as ABC4 obtains more information.