ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) - It's been two weeks since the blaze on Diagonal Street in St. George that claimed two homes and a total of four properties.

Surveillance footage from Sylvia Wasden's house, one of the homes completely destroyed, shows a coop that held 12 chickens that quickly became engulfed in flames on May 21. Three of Sylvia's dogs were rescued by St. George Police, but her chickens weren't so lucky.