DEVELOPING: Police investigating ‘serious’ motorcycle crash in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are on the scene of a “serious” accident in Taylorsville.

According to the Unified Police Department, the accident happened near 4300 S. Redwood Road and involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

It is unclear how many people were involved in the crash or what may have caused the crash.

Police say southbound Redwood Road will be closed between 4200 S and 4700 S for the next several hours while crews investigate the crash.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.