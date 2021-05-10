WASATCH FRONT NEWS: Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, and Wasatch counties

DEVELOPING: Police investigating possible fatal drowning in Holladay

Courtesy: Unified Police Department

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are investigating a possible drowning in Holladay Monday evening.

According to the Unified Police Department, the drowning happened at 2626 E. Walker Ln.

Police say two men were working a construction job in the area when they decided to take a kayak out on a pond after work.

The kayak then capsized, causing one of the men to fall in and not resurface.

Police believe the man to be dead. UPD officials believe a combination of swift waters and frigid temperatures may have caused the drowning.

A search and rescue team is working to recover the man’s body.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

