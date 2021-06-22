DEVELOPING: Police investigating possible bomb threat at I-15 rest stop

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are investigating a possible bomb threat in Iron County Tuesday evening.

According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), troopers located a vehicle at a rest stop on southbound I-15 in Iron County near milepost 88 with the word “help” written on it.

After examining the abandoned vehicle, officers noticed a possible explosive device inside.

Rest area closed on I-15 southbound near milepost 88 for possible bomb threat in an abandoned vehicle. No threat to I-15. Bomb personnel and troopers investigating the matter. update will follow. — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) June 22, 2021

UHP says bomb personnel are currently on the scene investigating and say there is no threat to I-15 at this time.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.