DEVELOPING: Police investigating possible bomb threat at I-15 rest stop

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are investigating a possible bomb threat in Iron County Tuesday evening.
According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), troopers located a vehicle at a rest stop on southbound I-15 in Iron County near milepost 88 with the word “help” written on it.
After examining the abandoned vehicle, officers noticed a possible explosive device inside.
UHP says bomb personnel are currently on the scene investigating and say there is no threat to I-15 at this time.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.