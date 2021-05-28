DEVELOPING: Man dead after shooting in Magna

(UPDATE: 5/28/21, 11:11 P.M.)

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – Police have provided more information about a shooting that happened in Magna Friday evening.

Around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 8200 block of Westbury Drive for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lt. Manfred Lassig with the Unified Police Department.

Police say a barbecue was being held at one of the homes when a confrontation broke out between two people, which led to shots being fired.

Officials believe the shooting was not a random act and there is no threat to the public at this time.

Detectives are working to identify possible suspects in the shooting, according to Lt. Lassig.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

