UPDATE: Police negotiating with armed person in SLC

UPDATED WEDNESDAY 12/29/21 10:38 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Authorities are attempting to speak with a person who allegedly fired multiple shots in a Rose Park neighborhood Wednesday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., police received a call from a neighbor near 1200 West and Lafayette drive who reported that a person in the neighborhood had fired several rounds outside of a home.

Officers approached the house to contact the individual. Police say they spent several hours attempting to speak with the person to resolve the situation peacefully. The suspect has come out multiple times to speak with officers.

After several unsuccessful attempts to speak with the suspect, police then brought in crisis negotiators and SWAT team members.

Police say it doesn’t appear that the person was firing at anyone specifically.

The suspect is alone in the residence.

Police are asking neighbors to shelter in place and say that there is no danger to the community.

ORIGINAL STORY: DEVELOPING: Police attempting to contact barricaded person in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are attempting to contact a barricaded person in Salt Lake City Wednesday night.

The person appears to be barricaded in a home near 1200 West Lafayette Drive in the Rose Park neighborhood.

Multiple officers and a SWAT team are at the scene.

Police have not released any information on the incident or the person involved.

