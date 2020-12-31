DEVELOPING: One dead in overnight Salt Lake City shooting, suspect at large

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One man is dead after a shooting in Salt Lake City Wednesday evening.

According to Salt Lake City Police Department, two men were shot in front of Corner Stop Tobacco Shop at 203 Hampton Avenue South, minutes before New Year’s Eve day.

Officers tell ABC4 that one man is in critical condition after being shot in the leg. He is being treated at a local hospital but is expected to be okay.

The second man shot in the altercation died on the scene while receiving medical care.

The suspect fled the scene and is believed to be a man driving a dark/black Nissan Altima. He was last seen heading south towards 200 East around 11:50 p.m., moments after the incident.

Officers say the suspect is armed and dangerous, but is not considered a threat to the public.

Authorities are uncertain of a motive at this time and are unsure if it was a random or targeted shooting.

According to Salt Lake City Police logs, there was a report of an aggravated robbery at the same location on May 23 of this year.

