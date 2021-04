HUNTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – One person is dead following a crash east of Huntsville.

Utah Highway Patrol says they are currently responding to a crash that happened around 11 a.m. on Highway 39 in Weber County.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports the incident is not blocking any lanes of travel. The scene is expected to be cleared around 2 p.m.

ABC4 is working to gather more information; this story will be updated as information becomes available.