SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One person is dead and multiple others are injured following a shooting Monday evening in Salt Lake City.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said three of the other victims are at local hospitals in conditions “ranging from serious to critical.”

In a tweet, police say the shooting happened at Seasons at Pebble Creek Apartments near 1616 Snow Queen Place.

There are multiple crime scenes.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT), all directions of Redwood Road are now closed.



The community should avoid the area.

Anyone with information should call 801-799-3000.

ABC4 has a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED.