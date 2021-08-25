Man killed in officer-involved shooting near Grantsville

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting near Grantsville Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened on SR-112 and involved an officer from the Grantsville Police Department.

According to Department officials, around 6:10 p.m., officers identified a suspect in an active Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Officers then performed a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle. Once the vehicle came to a stop, police said the suspect charged at officers with a knife.

One of the officers at the scene fired at the man, hitting him.

Crews attempted to perform life-saving measures on the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the Grantsville Police Department said.

The shooting is now being investigated by the Tooele County Attorney’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, and the Utah State Bureau of Investigation.

No further details on the shooting, including the suspect’s identity, have been released.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in Utah in the last day after a 48-year-old man was shot and killed by Provo Police during a traffic stop late Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.