SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man is dead after he was run over by a truck at a Salt Lake City repair shop Wednesday.

The Salt Lake City Police Department responded to a report of an industrial accident at Seagull Diesel Repair at 2215 N. Redwood Rd. around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the man, a mechanic at the shop, was run over by a large truck and killed.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.