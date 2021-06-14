DEVELOPING: Man beaten to death in Magna

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A man is dead after police say he was assaulted in Magna Monday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department, the assault happened in the area of 3600 S. and 8400 W. around 1:30 p.m.

The 42-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of people, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Multiple people have been taken into custody ranging in ages from late teens to early 20s. Police say the assault was not a random act.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.